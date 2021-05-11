Former disciplinary inspector at China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration under probe

Pan Jiahua, a former senior disciplinary inspector at China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, is under probe for suspected serious violations of discipline and laws.

Pan Jiahua, a former senior disciplinary inspector at China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, is under probe for suspected serious violations of discipline and laws.

He is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission, an official statement said Tuesday.

Pan was formerly the chief of the disciplinary inspection team sent by the CCDI to the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration and a member of the leading Party members' group of the administration.