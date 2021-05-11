Shengze Fashion Week, textile expo to be held in June

The 2021 Shengze Fashion Week and the 9th Jiangsu (Shengze) Textile Expo Cloud Exhibition will be held from June 16 to 20 at the Suzhou High-tech Zone.

At the expo, fashion trends and Jiangnan culture will be integrated to fully demonstrate the fashion vitality of Shengze under the "city-industry integration" initiative and the construction of Jiangnan cultural brands.



Deputy head of Wujiang District Government and Suzhou High-tech Zone Party Secretary Shen Chunrong pointed out that Shengze, a time-honored silk town, is a fast-growing fashion capital known as a world-renowned textile city.

As one of the famous “four silk towns” in China, Shengze created the best embroidery of Song brocade, nurtured Wang Yongheng, Sang Luo and a large number of silk brands, and built a number of innovation carriers, including the first national advanced functional fiber innovation center in Jiangsu Province.

During the fashion week, fashion brands from Italy, France, Spain, the United States and other countries will come together in Shengze. Visitors can enjoy different fashion styles and culture which further showcase complementary Eastern aesthetics and Western classics.



