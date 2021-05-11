News / Nation

E-bike explosion in elevator lands 5 in hospital

Five people were injured on Monday, including an infant, after an e-bike exploded in an elevator in a residential community in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.
Surveillance video shows the e-bike explosion.

Five people, including a 5-month-old infant, were injured on Monday after an e-bike exploded in an elevator in a residential community in Chenghua District of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, The Paper reported.

According to the surveillance video, at 7:34pm on Monday, there were three men and a woman in the elevator. One man was leaning on an e-bike, and the woman was holding a baby, her granddaughter, in her arms.

Soon after the elevator doors closed, the e-bike suddenly emitted thick smoke and started burning.

A staffer at the Longtan Subdistrict office confirmed that the five injured had been sent to a hospital but no one died, according to the report.

The baby girl is still in life-threatening condition while her grandmother who had 75 percent of her body burned is also in critical condition, the baby's father told Thepaper.cn.

