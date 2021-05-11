Hardware producer apologizes for degrading statement

In the apology statement, Gigabyte said it has established production lines across the Chinese mainland and "is proud of the quality of products made on the mainland."

Taiwan computer hardware producer Gigabyte apologized today after posting on its website that it does not choose “low-cost and low-quality” outsourcing to Chinese mainland, blaming it on sloppy internal management.

Instead of opting for low-cost outsourcing to the mainland and compromising on quality, Gigabyte has more than 90 percent of its laptops manufactured in Taiwan to maintain tight quality control, the company said on its website.

After the statements were discovered by Chinese netizens, the Communist Youth League of China posted on Weibo: "Gigabyte, who gave you the courage to say this?"

The hardware manufacturer, established in 1986, quickly issued an apology on Weibo, saying it has established production lines across the mainland, accounting for more than 90 percent of its total output.

“Gigabyte is proud of the quality of products made on the mainland,” it said in the statement.

The company added it will strengthen internal management among its staff.