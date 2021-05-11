News / Nation

Hardware producer apologizes for degrading statement

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  16:35 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
In the apology statement, Gigabyte said it has established production lines across the Chinese mainland and "is proud of the quality of products made on the mainland."
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  16:35 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0

Taiwan computer hardware producer Gigabyte apologized today after posting on its website that it does not choose “low-cost and low-quality” outsourcing to Chinese mainland, blaming it on sloppy internal management.

Instead of opting for low-cost outsourcing to the mainland and compromising on quality, Gigabyte has more than 90 percent of its laptops manufactured in Taiwan to maintain tight quality control, the company said on its website.

After the statements were discovered by Chinese netizens, the Communist Youth League of China posted on Weibo: "Gigabyte, who gave you the courage to say this?"

The hardware manufacturer, established in 1986, quickly issued an apology on Weibo, saying it has established production lines across the mainland, accounting for more than 90 percent of its total output.

“Gigabyte is proud of the quality of products made on the mainland,” it said in the statement.

The company added it will strengthen internal management among its staff.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     