News / Nation

Over 1.4m foreigners, non-mainland Chinese take part in China's 7th national census

Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
More than 1.4 million people from HK, Macau and Taiwan, as well as foreigners, who live in the Chinese mainland, took part in China's seventh national census conducted last year.
Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0

More than 1.4 million people from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, as well as foreigners, who live in the Chinese mainland, took part in China's seventh national census conducted last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The census covered a total of 1.430695 million foreigners and people from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan who live in the mainland's 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, according to the NBS. Of the total, 845,697 are foreigners.

Some 444,336 people had moved to the Chinese mainland for employment, 219,761 for education, and 419,517 for permanent residence. A total of 603,682 people not born in the mainland have lived here for over five years.

Chinese mainland's population, which does not include foreigners or people from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan who live in the mainland, has hit 1.41178 billion, growing an annual average of 0.53 percent over the past decade, census data shows.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     