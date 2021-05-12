News / Nation

US universities recognize China-made COVID-19 vaccines

  10:39 UTC+8, 2021-05-12
Several universities said Chinese students who have taken Chinese vaccines do not need to get additional inoculations after they arrive in the US.
Several universities in the United States have recognized Chinese-manufactured COVID-19 vaccines, the Consulate General of China in New York said in a WeChat post today.

These universities said Chinese students who have taken Chinese vaccines do not need to get additional inoculations after they arrive in the US.

The consulate general also released an incomplete list of universities that made such announcements in its consular district: Harvard University, Columbia University, New York University, Yale University, Dartmouth University, University of Rochester and Lafayette College.

Some US universities have required all students to be vaccinated.

On May 7, the World Health Organization validated the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm for emergency use.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Top
     