1 killed, 17 injured in Hangzhou medical clinic fire

One person was killed and another 17 injured yesterday, including two seriously, in a fire that tore through a medical clinic in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province.

The fire broke out at 9:36pm on the second floor of the clinic and was extinguished at 9:56pm, the Hangzhou government said in a statement today.

Among the injured, 15 remain hospitalized while two have been discharged.

The person in charge of the clinic has been put under control.



An investigation is underway.