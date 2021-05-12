1 killed, 17 injured in Hangzhou medical clinic fire
One person was killed and another 17 injured yesterday, including two seriously, in a fire that tore through a medical clinic in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province.
The fire broke out at 9:36pm on the second floor of the clinic and was extinguished at 9:56pm, the Hangzhou government said in a statement today.
Among the injured, 15 remain hospitalized while two have been discharged.
The person in charge of the clinic has been put under control.
An investigation is underway.