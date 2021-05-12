News / Nation

Chinese firm Xiaomi to be removed from US blacklist: report

Xiaomi and the US government have reached an agreement to set aside a Trump administration blacklisting that could have restricted US investment in the company.
China's smartphone maker Xiaomi and the US government have reached an agreement to set aside a Trump administration blacklisting that could have restricted US investment in the company, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

In January, nine Chinese firms including Xiaomi were added to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies by the US Defense Department under former President Donald Trump.

In response to the impending delisting per report, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a daily news briefing that China supports its companies to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests through legal channels.

"We hope the United States will rectify the mistakes of the previous administration, providing a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for the normal operations of Chinese companies," Hua said. 

Source: CGTN
Xiaomi
