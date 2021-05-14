On Eid, Xinjiang imams defend China against US criticism

Muslim leaders from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region rejected Western allegations that China is suppressing religious freedom at a reception on Thursday.

Muslim leaders from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region rejected Western allegations that China is suppressing religious freedom at a reception on Thursday for foreign diplomats and media at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The event follows a video meeting on human rights in Xinjiang, which was held by the United States, Britain, Germany and several non-governmental organizations.

The president of the Xinjiang Islamic Association said China had eradicated the breeding ground for extremism by improving livelihoods, teaching people about the law and setting up vocational training and education centers.

Abdureqip Tomurniyaz, who heads the association and the school for Islamic studies in Xinjiang, accused anti-China forces in the US and other Western nations of spreading rumors and lies.

“They want to sabotage Xinjiang’s harmony and stability, contain China’s rise and alienate relations between China and Islamic countries,” he said.

He also said the US is turning a blind eye to its own human rights violations, citing the US involvement in conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and other Muslim countries and anti-Muslim discrimination at home.

Religious leaders from five mosques spoke at the 90-minute presentation, three in person and two by video. They all described prayers and feasting for Eid al-Fitr and rejected criticism of China’s religious policies. Videos showed men praying inside mosques and people dancing in squares outside.

Mamat Juma, the imam of the historic Id Kah mosque in the city of Kashgar, said all ethnic groups in Xinjiang support the steps taken to combat terrorism. He said people are grateful to the ruling Communist Party of China for restoring stability and promoting economic growth.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said US-led video meeting was based on “lies and political bias,” and accused participating nations of ignoring their own histories of prejudice and racism.

“The conference was full of monstrous lies and disinformation, and was another clumsy performance and outright political farce by the United States and a few other countries that have no bottom lines,” Hua said.