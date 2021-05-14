Chinese mainland reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

The same day also saw five new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Guangdong, and one each in Shanghai and Fujian.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, it added.