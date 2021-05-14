China issues revised regulations for private education sector

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling a set of revised regulations on the development of the country's private education sector.

The regulations, to come into effect on September 1, lay down detailed requirements on the implementation of China's law on promoting private education.

The regulations stipulate that private educational institutions must operate under the overall leadership of the Communist Party of China, and that they ought to strictly adhere to education's nature as a public welfare service.

The regulations also seek to support and regulate the development of the private education sector at the same time, and give equal rights to public and private educational institutions in enrollment, labor contract signing and other aspects.