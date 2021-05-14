News / Nation

Chinese health official urges cranked up COVID-19 vaccination

It is a "pressing" task to step up COVID-19 vaccination across China amid mounting risk of virus mutation, a health official said Friday.
He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC), made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing.

Citing statistics from the World Health Organization, He said that the variations of novel coronavirus are increasingly frequent.

Chinese inactivated COVID-19 vaccines have proved effective against several mutated strains of COVID-19, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention expert Shao Yiming told the press conference.

According to research data, Chinese vaccines are effective against the mutated strains found in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil, Shao added.

China is capable of rapidly adjusting its vaccine development to ensure the vaccines' potency against mutated strains, Shao noted.

Approximately 366.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across China as of Thursday, according to the NHC.

