China's Anhui reports one more confirmed COVID-19 case

East China's Anhui Province on Friday reported one more confirmed case and a suspected case of COVID-19 in the city of Lu'an.

CFP

The newly confirmed case is a resident of the city's Yu'an District and has been identified as a colleague of a previously confirmed case, said the emergency epidemic prevention and control headquarters of the province.

The suspected case, a resident of the city's Jin'an District, also came in contact with other confirmed cases, the headquarters added.

Since Thursday, the province has reported a total of four confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two in the provincial capital of Hefei and two in Lu'an, and one suspected case.