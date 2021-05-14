China's Anhui reports one more confirmed COVID-19 case

News / Nation

Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
East China's Anhui Province on Friday reported one more confirmed case and a suspected case of COVID-19 in the city of Lu'an.
CFP

A medical worker collects a swab sample of a student for nucleic acid testing of possible COVID-19 infection at No. 1 Middle School of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, May 14. Lu'an City is conducting nucleic acid tests for all residents in major urban districts of the city, starting Friday. 

The newly confirmed case is a resident of the city's Yu'an District and has been identified as a colleague of a previously confirmed case, said the emergency epidemic prevention and control headquarters of the province.

The suspected case, a resident of the city's Jin'an District, also came in contact with other confirmed cases, the headquarters added.

Since Thursday, the province has reported a total of four confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two in the provincial capital of Hefei and two in Lu'an, and one suspected case.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
