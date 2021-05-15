News / Nation

6 dead, 218 injured after tornado hits Wuhan

Six people have been confirmed dead, and 218 others injured after a tornado on Friday night walloped Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, government sources said.
Buildings are damaged after a tornado hit Caidian Distict in Wuhan, Hubei Province, on May 14, 2021.

Six people have been confirmed dead, and 218 others injured after a tornado on Friday night walloped Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, government sources said.

The tornado, packing winds of 23.9 meters per second, ripped through the Caidian District at 8:39pm on Friday, toppling some construction site sheds and snapping a large number of trees.

According to an initial investigation by local authorities Saturday morning, houses of 27 households have collapsed, and those of 130 households were damaged. Two tower cranes and 8,000 square meters of construction site sheds also suffered damage.

Trees are felled after a tornado hit Caidian Distict in Wuhan, Hubei Province, on May 14, 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
