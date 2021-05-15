News / Nation

China's Anhui reports new coronavirus infections

East China's Anhui Province on Friday reported two confirmed case and seven asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 in the city of Lu'an.
People take nucleic tests for COVID-19 in Feixi County, Anhui Province, on May 14, 2021. 

East China's Anhui Province on Friday reported two confirmed case and seven asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 in the city of Lu'an.

Since Thursday, the province has reported a total of five confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two in the provincial capital of Hefei and three in Lu'an, and seven asymptomatic cases in Lu'an.

One newly confirmed case is a resident of the city's Yu'an District and has been identified as a colleague of a previously confirmed case, said the emergency epidemic prevention and control headquarters of the province.

The other confirmed case, a 37-year-old man, is also from Yu'an District and had visited a community where a previously confirmed case had stayed.

By 2 am Friday, the province had tracked 2,958 people including close contacts of the cases. More than 83,000 people in cities of Hefei and Lu'an had been sampled.

Dong Mingpei, deputy director with the provincial health commission, said the previously reported four confirmed cases have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since Friday morning, residents in Hefei have queued up at vaccination sites to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Some sites have prolonged their service time or even run around the clock.

As of Thursday, a total of 8.85 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, with about 2 million people receiving both doses.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
