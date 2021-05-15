Chinese mainland reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 local ones

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Three of them were reported in Anhui and two were reported in Liaoning.

The same day also saw nine new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Liaoning, Shandong, Guangdong and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, it added.