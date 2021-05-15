News / Nation

China's Liaoning reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  22:06 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0
Liaoning Province reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, all locally transmitted, said the provincial health commission.
Xinhua
  22:06 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0

Northeast China's Liaoning Province reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, all locally transmitted, said the provincial health commission.

One confirmed case was reported in the provincial capital Shenyang, and three others were logged in the city of Yingkou from 12 am to 7 pm Saturday. The five asymptomatic cases were all reported in Yingkou.

The province was hit by a new round of coronavirus infections on Friday.

The second round of district-wide nucleic acid tests in Yingkou's Bayuquan District, where most of the new cases emerged, will be launched on Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     