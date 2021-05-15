China's Liaoning reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Liaoning Province reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, all locally transmitted, said the provincial health commission.

One confirmed case was reported in the provincial capital Shenyang, and three others were logged in the city of Yingkou from 12 am to 7 pm Saturday. The five asymptomatic cases were all reported in Yingkou.

The province was hit by a new round of coronavirus infections on Friday.

The second round of district-wide nucleic acid tests in Yingkou's Bayuquan District, where most of the new cases emerged, will be launched on Sunday.