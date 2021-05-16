China renews blue alert for rainstorms on Sunday

China's national observatory on Sunday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country's eastern, central, and southern regions.

From 8am Sunday to 8 am Monday, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of Anhui, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangxi and Guangdong, the National Meteorological Center said.

Central areas of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will see up to 130 mm of hourly precipitation, the center said.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.