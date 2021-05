China's Long March-7 Y3 rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft for China's space station, was transferred to the launch area at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Sunday.

China's Long March-7 Y3 rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft for China's space station, was transferred to the launch area at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Sunday, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) said.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition and preparations are being carried out as scheduled, said the office.