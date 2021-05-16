Working group sent to guide COVID-19 control in Liaoning

The National Health Commission has dispatched a working group to guide the COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in northeast China's Liaoning Province, the NHC said on Sunday.

Liaoning reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases between 12am and 7pm on Saturday, with one reported in the provincial capital Shenyang and three others in the city of Yingkou, said the provincial health commission.

A total of five asymptomatic carriers were also reported in Yingkou on Saturday, the local health commission added.

As of Saturday, nine residential communities and villages in Yingkou had been upgraded to medium-risk areas for COVID-19.