News / Nation

Working group sent to guide COVID-19 control in Liaoning

Xinhua
  15:40 UTC+8, 2021-05-16       0
The National Health Commission has dispatched a working group to guide the COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in northeast China's Liaoning Province, the NHC said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  15:40 UTC+8, 2021-05-16       0

The National Health Commission has dispatched a working group to guide the COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in northeast China's Liaoning Province, the NHC said on Sunday.

Liaoning reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases between 12am and 7pm on Saturday, with one reported in the provincial capital Shenyang and three others in the city of Yingkou, said the provincial health commission.

A total of five asymptomatic carriers were also reported in Yingkou on Saturday, the local health commission added.

As of Saturday, nine residential communities and villages in Yingkou had been upgraded to medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     