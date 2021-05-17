China puts forward four-point proposal regarding Palestine-Israel conflict

China puts forward a four-point proposal regarding escalating Palestine-Israel conflict, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

Wang made the remarks when chairing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on "The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question" via video link.

Wang said that the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine had resulted in a large number of casualties, including women and children. The situation is extremely critical and severe, and a ceasefire and cessation of violence is urgently needed.

The international community must move forward with urgency to prevent the situation from further deteriorating, to prevent the region from falling again into turmoil, and to protect the lives of local people, Wang said.

He said that the Palestinian question has always been the core of the Middle East issue. Only when the Palestinian question is resolved comprehensively, fairly and permanently, can the Middle East truly achieve lasting peace and universal security.

In response to the current tense situation, Wang put forward a four-point proposition:

First, ceasefire and cessation of violence is the top priority. China strongly condemns violent acts against civilians, and once again urges the two sides to immediately stop military and hostile actions, and stop actions that deteriorate the situation, including airstrikes, ground offensives, and rocket launches. Israel must exercise restraint in particular.

Second, humanitarian assistance is an urgent need. China urges Israel to earnestly fulfill its obligations under international treaties, lift all the blockade and siege of Gaza as soon as possible, guarantee the safety and rights of civilians in the occupied Palestinian territory, and provide access for humanitarian assistance. The international community must provide humanitarian assistance to Palestine, and the UN must play a coordinating role to avoid serious humanitarian disasters.

Third, international support is an obligation. The UNSC must take vigorous action on the Palestine-Israel conflict, reiterate its firm support for a "two-state solution," and push the situation to cool down at an early date.

The UNSC has failed to make a unanimous voice due to the obstruction of one certain country. China calls on the United States to shoulder its due responsibilities, adopt a fair stand, and support the UNSC in playing its due role in easing the situation, rebuilding trust, and political settlement.

China also supports the UN, the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other countries that have an important influence on the region to play a more active role.

Fourth, a "two-state solution" is the fundamental way out. China supports the two sides resuming peace talks based on a "two-state solution" as soon as possible, to establish an independent State of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on the 1967 border, and fundamentally realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel, realize the harmonious coexistence of the Arab and Jewish nations, and realize lasting peace in the Middle East.

Wang said that, since China assumed the rotating presidency of the UNSC, it has made responding to the current tensions in the Middle East a top priority and pushed the UNSC to deliberate on the Palestinian question many times.

"China will continue to intensify efforts to promote peace talks, and fulfill its duties as the rotating presidency of the UNSC," said Wang, adding that China reiterates its invitation to peacemakers from Palestine and Israel to hold dialogue in China, and welcomes negotiators from the two countries to hold direct talks in China.

Wang urged unity; siding with peace, justice and fairness; standing by the right side of history; and practicing the real multilateralism, to push for the comprehensive, fair and permanent settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date.

For the part of the attendees, they thanked China for chairing the event, and called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of violence between Israel and Palestine, as well as cooling down of the situation while abiding by relevant UNSC resolutions and international laws.

They also believed the UNSC members and the international community should speak with one voice to fairly promote the Palestine-Israel peace talks and the realization of peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel.