Zhejiang county making push for regional tourists

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Wuyi County in the city of Jinhua in neighboring Zhejiang Province has stepped up the development of ecological sightseeing and countryside tourism to lure people from Shanghai and the rest of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The county kicked off a wetland culture and tourism festival in Jinhua's Lutan Town over the weekend, featuring a variety of activities such as cycling, forest yoga, kite flying, bamboo raft races and performances on how Da Yu, founder of China's first dynasty, the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 BC), controlled floods in ancient times.

Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage from Weifang in Shandong Province, known for its kite-flying culture, presented kite-flying performances at the festival.

Ti Gong

People from Shanghai and the rest of the delta region are invited to experience these activities throughout the year, local cultural and tourism authorities said.

Lutan Town is known for its wetland beauty and a string of ancient villages and docks.

Centering on rural vitalization, it is creating a cultural belt of ancient villages along the Wuyi River, developing rural tourism and minsu (the Chinese version of bed & breakfast), and intangible cultural heritage tours.

Wuyi is known for its hot springs, and features attractions such as the Qianzhang Rock scenic area, Tangfeng hot spring, Niutou Mountain National Forest Park and Dalai Terrace.