News / Nation

Zhejiang county making push for regional tourists

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:39 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0
Wuyi County in the city of Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is developing ecological sightseeing and countryside tourism to lure people from Shanghai and the rest of the delta region.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:39 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0
Zhejiang county making push for regional tourists
Ti Gong

People display the beauty of hanfu, traditional Chinese clothing, during the festival. 

Zhejiang county making push for regional tourists
Ti Gong

Forest yoga during the event

Wuyi County in the city of Jinhua in neighboring Zhejiang Province has stepped up the development of ecological sightseeing and countryside tourism to lure people from Shanghai and the rest of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The county kicked off a wetland culture and tourism festival in Jinhua's Lutan Town over the weekend, featuring a variety of activities such as cycling, forest yoga, kite flying, bamboo raft races and performances on how Da Yu, founder of China's first dynasty, the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 BC), controlled floods in ancient times.

Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage from Weifang in Shandong Province, known for its kite-flying culture, presented kite-flying performances at the festival. 

Zhejiang county making push for regional tourists
Ti Gong

A high-flying kite at the festival.

People from Shanghai and the rest of the delta region are invited to experience these activities throughout the year, local cultural and tourism authorities said.

Lutan Town is known for its wetland beauty and a string of ancient villages and docks.

Centering on rural vitalization, it is creating a cultural belt of ancient villages along the Wuyi River, developing rural tourism and minsu (the Chinese version of bed & breakfast), and intangible cultural heritage tours.

Wuyi is known for its hot springs, and features attractions such as the Qianzhang Rock scenic area, Tangfeng hot spring, Niutou Mountain National Forest Park and Dalai Terrace.

Zhejiang county making push for regional tourists
Ti Gong

A performance on how Da Yu, founder of China's first dynasty, the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 BC), controlled floods.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     