China's police chief stresses measures against gangs, organized crime

  21:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0
Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Monday stressed the implementation of measures to combat gangs and organized crime on a regular basis.

Zhao made the remarks at a national meeting, held via video link, on the crackdown on gangs and organized crime.

He called for the pressure to be maintained in tackling such criminal activities, while the progress that has been made thus far should be consolidated and sustained.

Underlining the importance of eliminating criminal gangs at source, Zhao said they must be prevented from infiltrating governments at the primary level.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
