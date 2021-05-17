China's Liaoning reports four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Northeast China's Liaoning Province reported four new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of 7 pm on Monday, the provincial health commission said.

Two infections were reported in the provincial capital Shenyang, and the other two in the city of Yingkou. The province also reported three imported asymptomatic cases in Shenyang Monday.

Most of the cases that emerged during the recent outbreak in Yingkou were identified in the Bayuquan District. After the district launched its second round of district-wide nucleic acid testing Sunday, Yingkou will also complete full coverage of citywide testing by Tuesday, the city's local authorities said.