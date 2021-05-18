News / Nation

Beijing to get upgraded COVID-19 vaccination vehicles this month

A new and improved mobile vaccination vehicle will go into service on the streets of Beijing this month, facilitating the large-scale delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations.
A photo provided by Foton Motor Group shows the appearance of the improved mobile vaccination vehicle.

Developed by the Chinese automaker Foton Motor Group, the new bus-like vehicle is an improvement on one put into service in March, making use of an entirely new electric-vehicle body.

It is equipped with new facilities designed to assist the elderly and handicapped people, such as a low floor near the front and a wheelchair ramp in the back.

Unlike previous vaccination vehicles, this new one has an emergency bed and first-aid equipment, such as oxygen cylinders and defibrillators, at the rear of the carriage.

"If the vaccine taker has an adverse reaction, emergency treatment can be carried out here," said Cheng Hua, a product manager with Foton.

The upgrades also include six cameras, which support functions such as facial recognition and body-temperature detection. The cameras use artificial-intelligence algorithms that can automatically send out voice alerts if vaccine takers do not wear masks or have abnormal temperatures. There are also ultraviolet disinfection lights built-in, ensuring that the vehicle remains clean.

Once it arrives at a location, medical personnel will begin offering a one-stop service for registration, disinfection and vaccination.

The vehicle charges on a standard 220-volt outlet and can also be powered by onboard batteries, making it convenient for deployment to various locations.

According to Cheng, the upgraded mobile vehicle can inoculate more than 80 doses in one hour, with COVID-19 vaccination services to be provided to Beijing communities and parks in the near future. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
