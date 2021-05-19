News / Nation

Death sentence for murder of female judge

Xiang Hui stands on trial today at Changsha Intermediate People’s Court in Changsha, Hunan Province.

A woman was sentenced to death and fined 38,781.5 yuan (US$6,034) today at the Intermediate People’s Court in Changsha, Hunan Province, for killing a female judge, according to People’s Daily.

Xiang Hui fatally stabbed Zhou Chunmei, a 45-year-old judge in Hunan High People’s Court and also her fellow villager, on January 12, 2021, after Xiang's requests to put in a good word on her behalf to another judge who was handling her case were denied by Zhou.

She then held a grudge against Zhou.

Xiang applied to work as a cleaner in the residential compound where Zhou lived on January 4 in order to carry out the killing.

Xiang found Zhou, threw her to the ground in a garage and stabbed her several times in the head and neck at around 7am that day, causing a vein to rupture on the right side of her neck. Zhou subsequently bled to death.

According to the court, Xiang’s motives were despicable, and the methods were particularly cruel.

The victim, Judge Zhou Chunmei

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
