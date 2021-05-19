Death sentence for murder of female judge

A woman was sentenced to death and fined 38,781.5 yuan (US$6,034) today at the Intermediate People's Court in Changsha, Hunan Province, for killing a female judge.

People's Daily

Xiang Hui fatally stabbed Zhou Chunmei, a 45-year-old judge in Hunan High People’s Court and also her fellow villager, on January 12, 2021, after Xiang's requests to put in a good word on her behalf to another judge who was handling her case were denied by Zhou.

She then held a grudge against Zhou.

Xiang applied to work as a cleaner in the residential compound where Zhou lived on January 4 in order to carry out the killing.

Xiang found Zhou, threw her to the ground in a garage and stabbed her several times in the head and neck at around 7am that day, causing a vein to rupture on the right side of her neck. Zhou subsequently bled to death.



According to the court, Xiang’s motives were despicable, and the methods were particularly cruel.

