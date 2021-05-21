News / Nation

China issues white paper on Tibet's peaceful liberation, achievements

Xinhua
  13:29 UTC+8, 2021-05-21       0
China's State Council Information Office on Friday issued a white paper on the peaceful liberation of Tibet and its development over the past seven decades.
Xinhua
  13:29 UTC+8, 2021-05-21       0
China issues white paper on Tibets peaceful liberation, achievements
Xinhua

Tourists take a photo in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa in Tibet Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. 

China's State Council Information Office on Friday issued a white paper on the peaceful liberation of Tibet and its development over the past seven decades.

The white paper, titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity," reviewed Tibet's history and achievements, and presented a true and panoramic picture of the new socialist Tibet.

"This will help to counter the propaganda spread by a number of Western countries and their allies and provide the international community with a balanced account of the enormous transformation that has taken place in Tibet," said the document.

On May 23, 1951, the Agreement of the Central People's Government and the Local Government of Tibet on Measures for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet (the 17-Article Agreement) was signed, officially proclaiming the peaceful liberation of Tibet. The year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the historic event.

With the peaceful liberation of Tibet, the people of Tibet broke free from the fetters of invading imperialism for good, embarking on a bright road of unity, progress and development with all the other ethnic groups in China, according to the white paper.

In the new era, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core and with the vigorous support of the whole country, Tibet has made new progress in various fields, including eradicating extreme poverty, said the document, adding that "a brand new socialist Tibet has taken shape."

Besides a foreword and a conclusion, the white paper consisted of ten sections, "Tibet Before the Peaceful Liberation," "Peaceful Liberation," "Historic Changes in Society," "Rapid Development of Various Undertakings," "A Complete Victory over Poverty," "Protection and Development of Traditional Culture," "Remarkable Results in Ethnic and Religious Work," "Solid Environmental Safety Barriers," "Resolutely Safeguarding National Unity and Social Stability," and "Embarking on a New Journey in the New Era."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     