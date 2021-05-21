Suzhou cultural festival up and running for fifth year

The Fifth Suzhou Lili Pear Flower Cultural Festival opened on Tuesday at the water town's Liu Yue Museum.

The Fifth Suzhou Lili Pear Flower Cultural Festival, which opened on Tuesday at the water town’s Liu Yue Museum, included the launch of a writers’ creative base and fine arts practice and research center. Meanwhile, several project agreements were inked and the shooting of a documentary film kicked off.

Lili water town in neighboring Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, described by Chinese sociologist Fei Xiaotong as a “pearl” in the Jiang’nan area (regions south of Yangtze River), is currently a 4A national tourist zone. Lili water town features a book house, museum in honor of poet Liu Yazi, silk culture center and documentary film industrial base, as well as flowing water, bridges and hamlet homes.

The writers’ creative base was launched by Lili Town and “Chinese Writers” magazine. The fine arts practice and research center was created by the city and the China Academy of Art.

Project agreements were inked between the city and companies including the Eighth Division of China Construction Corporation, Bluetown Group, Tencent, NetEase and the Agricultural Bank of China.

The documentary is co-produced by Suzhou's media center and ancient architecture protection committee.

