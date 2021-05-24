News / Nation

Xi's condolences conveyed to family of "father of hybrid rice"

Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2021-05-24       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended condolences to the family of scientist Yuan Longping, known as "father of hybrid rice," who died on Saturday at the age of 91.
Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2021-05-24       0
Xi's condolences conveyed to family of "father of hybrid rice"
Xinhua

File photo taken on Aug. 19, 2013 shows Yuan Longping inspecting the trial plantation of hybrid rice at Guanyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, renowned for developing the first hybrid rice strain that pulled countless people out of hunger, died of illness at 91 on Saturday. (Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended condolences to the family of scientist Yuan Longping, known as "father of hybrid rice," who died on Saturday at the age of 91.

The condolences of Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, were conveyed by the secretary of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee Xu Dazhe, according to Hunan Daily.

Xu visited Yuan's family on Sunday and conveyed Xi's mourning for Yuan's passing.

Born in 1930, Yuan succeeded in cultivating the world's first high-yield hybrid rice strain in 1973, which was later grown on a large scale in China and other countries to substantially raise output.

Over the next four decades, he continued to research and upgrade hybrid rice, which has now reached its third generation.

In the message, Xi highly affirmed Yuan's contribution to China's food security, innovation in agricultural technology, and world grain development.

Xi urged Party members, cadres, and science and technology professionals to learn from Yuan, particularly his love for the Party, the motherland and the people, dedication to the needs of the motherland and the people, and other noble qualities.

Yuan's family members expressed their gratitude and said they would carry forward Yuan's legacy to make new contributions to society.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     