News / Nation

Shepherd hailed as hero for saving 6 runners

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:51 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0
Zhu Keming helped the runners to a cave, built a fire and covered them with quilts when gusty winds, hail and heavy showers struck an ultramarathon in Gansu Province.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:51 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0
Shepherd hailed as hero for saving 6 runners
Imaginechina

Zhu Keming in the cave where six runners sheltered during the ultramarathon on Saturday in Baiyin, Gansu Province

A shepherd was hailed as a hero for saving six runners in an ultramarathon in northwest China during which 21 participants were killed when extreme weather hit the area.

Zhu Keming helped the runners to a cave, built a fire and covered them with quilts when gusty winds, hail and heavy showers struck the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest on Saturday in Baiyin, Gansu Province.

"What I did was very ordinary thing, but I do feel sorry that I wasn't able to save more lives," Zhu said. "There were others who were lifeless, and I couldn't do anything."

Provincial authorities have set up a team to investigate the incident.

Zhu went up the mountain to check on his sheep as gale-force winds swept through the village that morning, Zhu told Voice of China in an interview published today.

The weather was very unusual, with thick fog, torrential downpours, strong winds and occasional hail, Zhu said.

Shepherd hailed as hero for saving 6 runners
Imaginechina

The cave where Zhu helped six runners seek shelter from extreme weather during the ultramarathon

While in an abandoned cave where he was resting, Zhu heard a man calling for help. He walked out of the cave and saw a young man limping.

Zhu took him to the cave and used bamboo sheets to start a fire. A while later, four more runners showed up.

"They were freezing, shivering constantly. They huddled together and I covered them with quilts," he said.

Zhu went out to look for more runners. He found another man who was unconscious, and carried him back to the cave.

Shepherd hailed as hero for saving 6 runners

The six runners Zhu has saved

The six gradually regained strength, and around 7pm they were ready to climb down the mountain. Almost the entire village was mobilized to offer help, with some bringing duvets and thick coats while others cooked soup and provided hot water.

"The wind was too strong and I repeatedly fell over," runner Zhang Xiaotao said in a Weibo post. "My limbs were frozen stiff and I felt like I was slowly losing control of my body ... I wrapped my insulation blanket around me, took out my GPS tracker, pressed the SOS button and lost consciousness."

Zhang was the last man Zhu saved and the only one of the race's first six runners to survive.

Many of the runners in the race succumbed to hypothermia, which occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, causing dangerously low body temperatures. It results in shivers, slow breathing, clumsiness and loss of consciousness.

Netizens questioned whether preparation work had been done properly. In a list provided by race organizers, protective gear such as warm jackets was recommended but not mandatory. In photos circulating online, most runners were wearing T-shirts and shorts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     