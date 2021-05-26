News / Nation

China imposes sanctions against US individual over religious issues

Xinhua
  20:51 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0
China has decided to impose sanctions against Johnnie Moore, commissioner for the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.
Xinhua
  20:51 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0

China has decided to impose sanctions against Johnnie Moore, commissioner for the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, in response to the United States' unilateral sanctions against a Chinese official.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the announcement on Wednesday, slamming the US State Department's 2020 International Religious Freedom Report and its announcement of the sanctions.

"The so-called report, full of ideological prejudice, ignores the facts, wantonly denigrates China's religious policy and seriously interferes in China's internal affairs. China firmly opposes this," the spokesperson said.

China has decided to prohibit Johnnie Moore and his family from entering the Chinese mainland, as well as the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions, because the United States openly endorsed cult organizations and imposed unilateral sanctions against Chinese personnel based on lies and false information, Zhao said.

"China urges the US side to correct its mistakes, retract the so-called sanctions and stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of the so-called religious issues," Zhao added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     