6 trapped in coal mine accident in east China's Shandong Province

Six people have been trapped in a coal mine in east China's Shandong Province after the mine caved in on Wednesday night, local authorities said Thursday.

The accident happened at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday at a coal mine in Weishan County, Jining City, according to the Shandong provincial publicity department.

The condition of the trapped miners has yet to be confirmed, the department said.

Search and rescue efforts are underway. Enditem