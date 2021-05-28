News / Nation

New probe on coronavirus origins slammed

Shine
  00:24 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
China rejected new attempts to politicize the origins of COVID-19, repeating that WHO experts had already concluded that a "lab leak" was "extremely unlikely."
Shine
  00:24 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

China rejected new attempts to politicize the origins of COVID-19, repeating that experts from the World Health Organization had already concluded that a "lab leak" was "extremely unlikely."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was responding to reports that US President Joe Biden's call for a US-based probe into the origins of COVID-19. Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to report on whether the virus originated from an animal source or from a laboratory accident, calling on China to cooperate with international investigations.

The international expert team of the joint WHO-China study has made positive comments on China's open and transparent attitude on many occasions, Zhao said. However, some people in the United States have repeatedly called for a reinvestigation of China, ignoring the facts and science, as well as the questions surrounding their own traceability and their tragic failure in the COVID-19 fight.

This shows that the US side doesn't care about the facts or the truth, and is not interested in serious scientific origin tracing, he added.

Zhao also said the US must open itself up to investigations into its biological laboratories, including at the Naval Medical Research Center's Biological Defense Research Directorate at Fort Detrick in Maryland.

"The US side claims that it wants China to participate in a comprehensive, transparent, evidence-based international investigation," Zhao said. "We would like to ask the US side to do the same as China and immediately cooperate with the WHO on origin tracing research in a scientific manner."

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     