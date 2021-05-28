News / Nation

Hong Kong legislature passes amendments to electoral laws

Shine
  00:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
Hong Kong is expected to hold elections of the Election Committee and the LegCo on September 19 and December 19 this year.
Shine
  00:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

Hong Kong's legislature passed amendments to electoral laws on Thursday, wrapping up the local legislation of improving the financial hub's electoral system.

The Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021 was approved in its third reading by the Legislative Council of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with 40 votes in favor and two against, after it was first brought to lawmakers on April 14.

Under the law, a new vetting committee empowered to disqualify candidates will work with national security authorities to ensure those standing are patriotic. "These 600-or-so pages of the legislation come down to just a few words: patriots ruling Hong Kong," said lawmaker Peter Shiu.

The number of seats in Hong Kong's legislature will be expanded to 90. Forty seats will be filled by an election committee, which is also responsible for choosing the chief executive.

Most of the changes were announced by China's top legislature in March, though Hong Kong authorities later contributed further details, such as redrawing constituency boundaries and criminalizing calls for ballots to be left blank.

Lawmakers lauded the bill during the debate for the last two days, saying that reforms would prevent those not loyal to Hong Kong from running for office. Some pointed out that multiple bills that impact people's livelihoods have been passed with more ease this year compared to in 2020, when opposition lawmakers would at times filibuster or behave disruptively during meetings to stall the passage of bills that they disagreed with.

Hong Kong is expected to hold elections of the Election Committee and the LegCo on September 19 and December 19 this year.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     