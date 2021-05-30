News / Nation

China's water quality improves in first four months

Xinhua
  13:58 UTC+8, 2021-05-30
China's water quality improved in the first four months of the year, according to a report issued by China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The report showed that 81.9 percent of surface water was graded Class I to III (good quality) from January to April, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year, while the figure for Class V water fell 0.9 percentage points year on year to 2.1 percent.

Surface water quality in China is divided into five classes, with Class I being the best.

For major rivers, including the Yangtze and Yellow rivers, 83.8 percent of the water quality was graded Class I to III in the first four months, up 1.5 percentage points year on year, and 2.1 percent was graded Class V, down 1.1 percentage points year on year.

In 2020, China reported improved air and water quality as well as reduced carbon dioxide emissions amid the country's efforts to boost green development, an official report showed in March.

Source: Xinhua
