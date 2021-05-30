News / Nation

90% of higher vocational school graduates find jobs: report

Over the last five years, about 90 percent of graduates from China's higher vocational schools were able to secure a job within half a year of their graduation, according to a recent report.

The employment rate of vocational school graduates remained at a stable level in the past five years, and the average monthly pay they receive half a year after graduation has increased 7.37 percent between 2018 and 2019, China Education Daily reported earlier this week, quoting the report compiled by the National Institute of Education Sciences.

Over 93 percent of the graduates said they are satisfied with the education they received, the report said.

According to the report, most of the graduates were hired by the private sector and individual businesses, and their primary employers are in the education, construction, health and social work sectors.

The report said vocational education also helped in regional development. It said close to 60 percent of graduates from higher vocational schools chose to work in the same locality as their alma mater, and 66 percent worked for small and medium-sized enterprises, providing talent for the development of the local economy.

Entrusted by the vocational education and adult education department of the Ministry of Education, the report focused on topics including the education system, school operation, teaching and student development, providing information related to the quality and condition of vocational education since 2016.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
