The meeting reviewed a decision on improving birth policies to promote long-term balanced population growth.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to hear reports on major policy measures to actively address the ageing of population during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

