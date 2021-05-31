News / Nation

China's vaccination campaign may "accelerate" Asia's recovery from pandemic: US media

Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0
China has sped up its vaccination drive since the start of this year, which could "accelerate" Asia's recovery from COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal recently wrote.
Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0

China has sped up its vaccination drive since the start of this year, which could "accelerate" Asia's recovery from COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal recently wrote.

China's vaccination campaign is "roaring into action," comprising roughly half of the doses being distributed daily around the world, according to the Journal.

"Faster Chinese vaccination could accelerate the return of sorely needed tourism to the battered economies of Southeast Asia," such as Thailand, which relies largely on Chinese tourists, said the article.

Nearly 621 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across China as of Saturday, China's National Health Commission said Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     