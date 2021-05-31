China to require mandatory reporting of cases involving underage victims

China will make it mandatory for designated institutions and individuals to report infringements on minors' rights and interests in accordance with the law.

China will make it mandatory for designated institutions and individuals to report infringements on minors' rights and interests in accordance with the law, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced on Monday.

According to the newly revised Law on the Protection of Minors slated to take effect on June 1, designated institutions, such as schools and kindergartens, and individuals will be held accountable for failing to report on such offenses and resulting in serious consequences, said the SPP.

Procuratorial organs will work with competent departments to advance the mandatory reporting mechanism, it added.

Last May, the SPP and departments including the Ministry of Public Security jointly rolled out a set of interim guidelines on establishing a mandatory reporting mechanism for cases involving underage victims.