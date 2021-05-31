News / Nation

China firmly opposes using pandemic to interfere in China's internal affairs: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0
China has always supported international anti-pandemic cooperation and has made active efforts to this end, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.
Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0

China has always supported international anti-pandemic cooperation and has made active efforts to this end, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday, adding China firmly opposes using the pandemic as a political stunt or even interfering in China's internal affairs.

According to reports, Taiwan authorities expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for its recent decision to study the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the island.

"Currently, Japan is still unable to ensure its own adequate supply of vaccines," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.

Under such circumstances, the Japanese government announced that it would study providing vaccines to Taiwan, which was questioned by many including media and people on the island, Wang said.

Wang stressed that that vaccine assistance should return to its original purpose of saving lives and should not be reduced to a tool for political self-interest.

Two local branches of the Red Cross Society of China in Fujian Province have expressed willingness to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Kinmen and Matsu, which are attached to Taiwan, to battle the recent resurgence of infections. The offer, however, was refused by Taiwan's mainland affairs council.

Noting the Chinese mainland has repeatedly expressed its willingness to do its utmost to help Taiwan compatriots cope with the epidemic, Wang said Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority, proceeding from political self-interest, turned a blind eye to the goodwill of the mainland, and even maliciously slandered and smeared the mainland in every way to block its vaccine shipments to Taiwan.

"This is a disregard and trampling on the life and health of Taiwan compatriots," the spokesperson added. Enditem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     