Wandering wild elephants baited away from humans in southwest China

  22:26 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0
Authorities are using food to guide 15 wandering wild Asian elephants to prevent them from harassing people in southwest China's Yunnan Province, as the herd migrates north.
Authorities are using food to guide 15 wandering wild Asian elephants to prevent them from harassing people in southwest China's Yunnan Province, as the herd migrates north.

Local authorities said it is rare for the giant animals to move so far north from their traditional habitat.

Precautionary measures have been taken to prevent human-elephant conflict as the elephants may well stray into settlements.

The provincial bureau of forestry and grassland said that it is a priority to protect the safety of both people and the elephants.

Police officers have been sent to escort the elephants.

They are supported by 228 vehicles, four excavators and three unmanned aerial vehicles in case that they need to distance the animals from human settlements.

Since 1958, Yunnan has established 11 national or regional-level nature reserves in the tropics, covering about 510,000 hectares. The reserves protect the Asian elephants, which number about 300.

