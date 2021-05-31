News / Nation

Adventurers risk lives on China's highest TV tower

AFP
  22:48 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0
Walking tightropes, sitting in a dangling basket 58 floors high – tourists have been steeling their nerves for adrenaline-filled challenges at the top of China's tallest TV tower.
 A visitor going through an obstacle at the adventure park of Canton Tower in Guangzhou, China's southern Guangdong province.

Walking tightropes, rappelling down a four story rope tunnel, sitting in a dangling basket 58 floors high – tourists have been steeling their nerves for adrenaline-filled challenges in a new assault course at the top of China's tallest TV tower.

Thrill-seekers in Guangzhou are rewarded with a rare panoramic view of the cityscape along the Pearl River through the steel structure of the tower, with a sweeping night breeze to break the stifling heat of the southern city.

Wearing helmets and harnesses, tourists can scramble and climb in the distinctive twisting metal structure, accompanied by a coach who shouts instructions while demonstrating techniques to go through each challenge, pausing occasionally to find the best position to take photos for the challengers.

A visitor walking on a tightrope at the adventure park of Canton Tower. 

"I've never had a more exciting experience anywhere," said a glowing Peng Xin, wiping sweat from his brow after finishing the challenge on the 33rd floor, 198 meters off the ground. "I came here mainly to challenge myself and get a taste of new things."

Costing over 80 million yuan (US$12.5 million) and taking over a year to build, the "Landmark Alpha" adventure park opened in January on the 600-meter high Canton Tower.

It offers extreme sports enthusiasts three different courses at heights ranging from 198 to 298 meters. Adventurers spend up to 688 yuan per person on a single course.

"The coaches gave very detailed and thorough instructions," one adrenaline junkie surnamed Li said after jumping off a ladder on the 58th floor.

"The safety measures are good. It is only under this precondition that we can fully enjoy the challenge," Li said.

The adventure park typically welcomes two to three hundred tourists during public holidays – but not all have the courage to finish the full challenge.

"I thought I was brave enough to do it, but my legs just gave out," confessed one ashen-faced climber, retracing her steps along a rope tunnel.


A visitor going through an obstacle at the adventure park of Canton Tower.

Source: AFP   Editor: Guo Jiayi
