Nanjing Art Fair International open for registration

The 2021 Nanjing Art Fair International has opened the registration on its official website, nafi.bambooart.net.

Running from November 4 to 7 in Nanjing, this year's fair aims to enhance development in the capital city of Jiangsu Province through culture and art.

Founded two years ago, NAFI has been ambitious and clear in building its image. Different from other art fairs in China, it focuses on the diversity of an art fair, rather than just a typical gala selling exhibition booths. For example, it partnered with Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and the official Paris International Haute Couture Fashion Week through an avant-garde, haute couture fashion show in 2020.

Last year, the four-day event attracted nearly 40,000 visitors, with about 30 galleries and 40 art museums from around the world participating.

"We've seen that the artistic environment in Nanjing has ripened over the past three years," said Zhu Zhu, the fair's general adviser. "Now our team is fully occupied in order to provide a more international and profession art fair. We hope that this year's NAFI will receive support from private collectors, galleries and museums from home and abroad."