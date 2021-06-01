News / Nation

Nanjing Art Fair International open for registration

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:40 UTC+8, 2021-06-01       0
Running from November 4 to 7 in Nanjing, this year's fair aims to enhance development in the city through culture and art.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:40 UTC+8, 2021-06-01       0

The 2021 Nanjing Art Fair International has opened the registration on its official website, nafi.bambooart.net.

Running from November 4 to 7 in Nanjing, this year's fair aims to enhance development in the capital city of Jiangsu Province through culture and art.

Founded two years ago, NAFI has been ambitious and clear in building its image. Different from other art fairs in China, it focuses on the diversity of an art fair, rather than just a typical gala selling exhibition booths. For example, it partnered with Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and the official Paris International Haute Couture Fashion Week through an avant-garde, haute couture fashion show in 2020.

Last year, the four-day event attracted nearly 40,000 visitors, with about 30 galleries and 40 art museums from around the world participating. 

"We've seen that the artistic environment in Nanjing has ripened over the past three years," said Zhu Zhu, the fair's general adviser. "Now our team is fully occupied in order to provide a more international and profession art fair. We hope that this year's NAFI will receive support from private collectors, galleries and museums from home and abroad."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     