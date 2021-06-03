News / Nation

Herd of wild elephants approaching Kunming

Shine
  00:24 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0
The group of Asian elephants has trekked for nearly 500km northward and were within a few kilometers of the edges of Kunming, a city of some 8 million, on Wednesday.
Shine
  00:24 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0

A herd of 15 wild elephants was approaching the city of Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Wednesday, defying attempts to redirect them after a journey of several hundred kilometers from forests to the south.

The group of Asian elephants, which includes three calves, originally lived in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to the Xinhua news agency, and has trekked for nearly 500km along highways and through fields of crops over the past months.

They were within a few kilometers of the edges of Kunming, a city of some 8 million, on Wednesday, state television CCTV said. It is unclear why the elephants are moving north and their destination so far is unknown.

Chen Mingyong, an Asian elephant expert cited by Xinhua, said the incident was the longest-distance migration of wild elephants recorded in China. Chen said it was possible their leader "lacks experience and led the whole group astray."

The Xinhua report said a decline in edible plants in forest habitats has put pressure on the animals, whose numbers have grown in Yunnan from 193 in the 1980s to around 300.

Conflicts between villagers and elephants can emerge as they leave protected areas to enter villages and eat crops. Some 6.8 million yuan (US$1.1 million) of damage has been caused by this elephant herd, according to Xinhua.

Local governments in Yunnan, which borders Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar, have used roadblocks and tons of food to try to shift the elephants' course over recent weeks, while evacuating residential areas.

A task force of 360 people with 76 cars and nine drones was tracking the elephants.

Last week, the elephants wandered the streets of the town of Eshan for six hours.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
CCTV
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     