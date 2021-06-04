Guangdong reports 9 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

South China's Guangdong Province registered nine new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, two of which were previously asymptomatic cases, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

Eight of the confirmed cases were reported in the provincial capital city of Guangzhou and the other one in the city of Foshan.

One new locally-transmitted asymptomatic case, two imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic cases were also reported on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,509 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,042 imported ones, according to the commission.