China to limit carbon dioxide emissions of public institutions to 400m tons by 2025

China aims to limit public institutions' total carbon dioxide emissions to 400 million tons by 2025, the National Government Offices Administration said on Friday.

In 2020, there were about 1.586 million public institutions across China, said a work plan on energy and resources conservation among public institutions during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

By 2025, the total energy consumption by public institutions will be kept within 189 million tons of standard coal, and total water consumption will be kept within 12.4 billion cubic meters, according to the plan.