News / Nation

Former senior Hainan official arrested for suspected corruption

Xinhua
  16:07 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
The Supreme People's Procuratorate has decided to arrest Tong Daochi, a former senior official in south China's Hainan Province, for suspected bribe acceptance.
Xinhua
  16:07 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0

The Supreme People's Procuratorate has decided to arrest Tong Daochi, a former senior official in south China's Hainan Province, for suspected bribe acceptance.

Tong was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and former secretary of the CPC municipal committee of Sanya.

The National Supervisory Commission has completed its investigation into Tong's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Friday.

Tong has been expelled from the CPC and removed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

The case is ongoing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     