Former senior Hainan official arrested for suspected corruption

The Supreme People's Procuratorate has decided to arrest Tong Daochi, a former senior official in south China's Hainan Province, for suspected bribe acceptance.

Tong was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and former secretary of the CPC municipal committee of Sanya.

The National Supervisory Commission has completed its investigation into Tong's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Friday.

Tong has been expelled from the CPC and removed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

The case is ongoing.