China again calls on Washington to invite WHO to US to study virus origins

Xinhua
  19:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
"We hope that the US can adopt a scientific and cooperative attitude like China and invite WHO experts to the US to carry out research on tracing virus origins."
Xinhua
  19:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-04

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday called on the US to invite World Health Organization experts to its soil to study the origins of COVID-19 and explain the country's more than 200 bio labs across the world, including the Fort Detrick lab.

"We hope that the US can adopt a scientific and cooperative attitude like China and invite WHO experts to the US to carry out research on tracing virus origins," Wang told a daily press briefing, in response to a question about a US expert demanding the release of the medical records of nine people who allegedly became ill in November 2019 in China.

Wang said reports are emerging of COVID-19 being found at multiple locations around the world in the second half of 2019, and said doubts around the Fort Detrick lab and the real purpose of the over 200 US biological laboratories are still causing international attention.

"The US should explain that as soon as possible and make due contributions to mankind's victory over the pandemic and better respond to public health emergencies in the future," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
