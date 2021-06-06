News / Nation

Over 10 million students to sit China's college entrance exam

Xinhua
  16:26 UTC+8, 2021-06-06
A total of 10.78 million Chinese students will sit the country's annual college entrance exam starting Monday.
Xinhua
  16:26 UTC+8, 2021-06-06

The Ministry of Education called for local authorities to offer convenience to exam takers, particularly those with disabilities, and make preparations for potential emergencies, including extreme weather and natural disasters.

Students were reminded to abide by the exam rules and follow COVID-19 containment regulations while sitting the test.

The exam, also known as the Gaokao, is deemed the most important event for Chinese students and hailed as a fair system to select talent.

Source: Xinhua
