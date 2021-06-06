News / Nation

Growing public awareness against food waste in China

Xinhua
  16:30 UTC+8, 2021-06-06       0
A recent survey conducted by the China Youth Daily showed a general trend of increasing public awareness against food waste in China.
Xinhua
  16:30 UTC+8, 2021-06-06       0

A recent survey conducted by the China Youth Daily showed a general trend of increasing public awareness against food waste in China.

Of the 1,149 respondents, about 71 percent said they felt a stronger sense of preventing food waste among the public, according to the survey, citing a waitress, pseudonymously called Lin Huiwen, who witnessed more and more customers voluntarily asking for packaging their unfinished dishes.

The restaurant also requires its waiters and waitresses to remind customers to order on a reasonable basis to curb food waste, Lin added in the survey.

More than 65 percent of the respondents said they would practice "Clean Your Plate," and approximately 64 percent would order and buy food based on their actual needs.

He Dongcan, a senior student at a Beijing-based university, proposed that the key to reducing food waste is driving home to people the importance of national food security while punishing food wastage is also necessary.

Chinese lawmakers voted to adopt the anti-food waste law at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the top legislature, in late April. The law has gone into effect on the date of promulgation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     